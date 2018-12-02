Gregg Berhalter being appointed new USMNT head coach is ‘the right decision’
Video Details
The FOX Soccer crew breaks down the USMNT's new hire.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618