Alex Morgan on 2019 Women’s World Cup: Expectation is to come out on top
Video Details
Alex Morgan discuses the expectations that she and the USWNT will have for the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618