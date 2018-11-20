Julen Lopetegui was interested in coaching the USMNT
Grant Wahl discusses former Spain and Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui's interest in the USMNT coaching position and why Gregg Berhalter is likely to the next USMNT coach.
