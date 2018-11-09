Raul Ruidiaz gives the Seattle Sounders the lead against the Portland Timbers | Audi 2018 MLS Cup Playoffs
Raul Ruidiaz opens the scoring and gives Seattle Sounders the lead against the Portland Timbers.
