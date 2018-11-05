Stu Holden: Miguel Almiron’s return from injury gives Atlanta United ‘a new dynamic’
Stu Holden breaks down Atlanta United’s 1-0 win over NYCFC in the first leg of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
