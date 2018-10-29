Zlatan Ibrahimović and the L.A. Galaxy fail to make the playoffs
The L.A. Galaxy blew a 2-0 lead at home over the Houston Dynamo resulting in a 3-2 loss and a second straight year without qualifying for the playoffs.
