Alexi Lalas breaks down Rooney and Zlatan’s impacts as MLS Cup Playoffs come into focus
Video Details
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse look at how major foreign stars like Wayne Rooney and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have their respective teams fighting for MLS postseason glory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices