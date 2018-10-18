Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe discuss winning the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship
Video Details
- FIFA Women's World Cup
- Megan Rapinoe
- NWSL
- Rose Lavelle
- Seattle Reign FC
- soccer
- United States
- United States
- Washington Spirit
-
After a win against Canada, Rose Lavelle and Megan Rapinoe discuss the USWNT's great performance in the CONCACAF Women's Championship. They also give their thoughts on the upcoming 2019 Women's World Cup™ in France.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices