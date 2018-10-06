ANNOUNCER: --was Füllkrug. Good ball in. Good goal, too. It's Bobby Wood, who makes it Hannover 1 and Stuttgart 0. The American does it this time. His last goal was in Wolfsburg, April of last year. Then he was playing for Hamburg. And Bobby Wood has just put his team in front after some lovely work from Füllkrug. The cross comes in, pinpoint accuracy, straight onto the top of his head, and what was there to bury it. Good ball in from Albornoz. And that is a fine header indeed from the USA international Bobby Wood. It's Hannover 1, Stuttgart 0. And a former Hannover keeper Ron-Robert Zieler has been beaten. André Breitenreiter-- yes finally.

One minute of stoppage time was shown on the clock when Bobby Wood came in to score his second goal with his head. There were seconds remaining on the clock and Hannover all of a sudden have taken the lead twice in this game, twice by Bobby Wood, twice with his head. The second time that he's actually scored with his head, and both in the first 45 minutes. Hannover 2, Stuttgart 0. And again, it's Miiko Albornoz with the pinpoint cross. And take a look at this. Stuttgart not able to deal with the boys coming down the left here. And even without looking, a no-look cross here from Albernoz. He knew exactly--