ANNOUNCER 1: --turned up in Dusseldorf and finds himself as first choice. And a chance now and it's been put away by Weston McKennie. 1-0 to Schalke and Weston McKennie with goals in back-to-back games. He was on target with his first competitive goal against locomotive Moscow, and he's scored again now, early in the second half.

ANNOUNCER 2: Great touch by Burgstaller. Just give it out again and then Giesselmann out of position. Great crossing. Perf-- wasn't out of play. Perfect pull back and then no chance for ending. Great finish. Great finish.

But there Giesselmann's got to be tighter to him-- stop the cross. And [INAUDIBLE] on the other hand, got to be tighter as well. So, for me, both fullbacks got to do better, but on the other hand, Serdar got away from him. And that is not to defend whatever happens after the pullback, you can't defend it.

ANNOUNCER 1: Well, the American now in a rich vein of form.