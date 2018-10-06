ANNOUNCER: After upsetting the odds in spectacular fashion against Bayern last time out, Hertha Berlin head coach Pál Dárdai called for his side to master the art of moving on positively. Mainz has not been a happy hunting ground for Hertha though. Dárdai's debut in 2015 was the last time the old lady had picked up 3 points at the Opel Arena.

Chances were few and far between in the hard-fought opening exchanges. But Hertha almost took the lead against the run of play when Valentino Lazaro picked out Vedad Ibisevic. It's the fifth time this season that Mainz have had their blushes spared by the woodwork, as the Bosnian was denied his fifth goal of the season.

For all their possession, Mainz struggled to carve out clear-cut chances, but were showing a greater sense of ambition going forward. The best chance of the first half falling to Jean-Philippe Gbamin. However, his shot was straight at Rune Jarstein.

Effectually known as the old lady, Hertha weren't having the rub of the green against Mainz's youngsters, as the side went in goalless at the break. There was little change to proceedings after the restart, as both sides continued to create chances without converting.

The Lazaro-Ibisevic combination was Hertha's best source of threat with Javairo Dilrosun and Ondrej Duda kept quiet by Mainz. The visitors had to survive another scare just before the hour mark though, when Aarón Martín, a stand-up performer at left back, picked out Gbamin in space, only for the Ivorian to fire wide of the target. With finishing touches like that, it's not hard to see why Mainz have gone six hours without a goal in Germany's top flight.

Credit to them though, they barely gave Hertha an inch, keeping them at arm's length and nullifying the threat. Even this Salomon Kalou snapshot couldn't change the fortunes of the capital city side. In keeping with the match's narrative though, Mainz record signing, Jean-Philippe Mateta, passed up a glorious chance to grab a win at 20 minutes from time, as both sides were forced to settle for a share of the spoils in an edgy encounter.

A hard-earned point for Mainz and a slight setback for Hertha, as it ended 0-0 at the Opel Arena.