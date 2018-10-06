ANNOUNCER: Hannover and Stuttgart were promoted back to the top flight together in the 2016-2017 season. Mario Gomez rejoined his first club again this season for Wolfsburg. Hannover were hoping to collect their first win of the campaign. Tayfun Korkut used to be in charge of Hannover. He was determined to get a second Stuttgart victory, to take them away from the bottom three.

But it was the home side that got off to the better start. Miiko Albornoz finding USA international Bobby Wood to score his first this term. Wood had never scored before with a header, but after 30 minutes it was a deserved lead for the home side. And a minute into stoppage time, it was almost a carbon copy that undid Stuttgart again. Albornoz with his second cross. Bobby Wood with his second goal. And again, with that head, knocking home his eighth in his Bundesliga career.

2-0 at the break, with the new signing from relegated Hamburg Bobby Wood making the difference. Former Hannover keeper Zieler not able to stop him from scoring. After four straight defeats, Hannover look to be in control, but the visitors had other ideas. Substitute Erik Thommy for the perfect pass to Gomez in the 50th minute, and the prolific goal scorer buried his 166th of his career. The eleventh time that Gomez got the better of Hannover.

Stuttgart were then sharper and better than the home side. But into stoppage time, subs Iver Fossum and Genki Haraguchi worked hard to find Bebou, who worked out how to get the better of Zieler for the third time. And that ends stoppage time. At last, Bebou, the man from Togo, hadn't scored since December 2017. He took this one oh, so well.

Both teams still in the bottom three. One win apiece now. But the first three points for Hannover were gratefully received. Hannover 3, Stuttgart 1.