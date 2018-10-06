ANNOUNCER: League leaders Borussia Dortmund went into this game on fearsome form, having won their last three games. Skipper Marco Reus, fit and firing, with six goals in all competitions, for a side that was still unbeaten. Augsburg had held Dortmund to three draws in the last four meetings. They took the lead on 22 minutes. Alfred Finnbogason making the most of messy defending to score his fourth goal in two games, since returning from a knee injury.

1-0 at half time, Augsburg had something to protect. But Jadon Sancho's five league assists have earned him his first senior [INAUDIBLE]. He teed up sub Paco Alcácer to make it 1-1. Alcácer's fifth Dortmund goal in only his fourth appearance.

Dortmund were defensively shaky throughout, and after surviving some scares, they fell behind again on 71 minutes. Finnbogason's cross found its way to Philipp Max. The former Schalke player enjoyed his second goal of the season.

Dortmund had come back from 2-0 down to beat Leverkusen 4-2 on Match Day six. They showed their fighting spirit again on 80 minutes. Alcácer latching on to Raphael Guerreiro's quick free kick. Augsburg paying the price for a lapse in concentration.

Four minutes later, there was a moment packed with emotion. Mario Gotze was making his first league appearance of the season. And he made 3-2. A moment of relief in a personally frustrating campaign.

Augsburg fought valiantly. Michael Gregoritsch's 87th minute header made it 3-3. Dortmund again undone at the back. Augsburg fans must have thought a point was secure.

But Dortmund and Alcácer had other ideas. With the last kick off the game, the Spaniard completed his hat trick, and gave his new club a win that none of its fans will ever forget. Dortmund stay on top. The heroic Alcácer once again their savior.