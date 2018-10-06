ANNOUNCER: How football can change in a week. Before Match Day six, Schalke had suffered five straight defeats. Before their game in Dusseldorf, Domenico Tedesco's side had back-to-back wins in all competitions.

That said, it was the home side that made the early running and perhaps should have taken the lead on four minutes. Benito Raman is already off the mark for this season and will be disappointed not to have had the composure to double his tally for the campaign.

Schalke went into the game second from bottom, but despite those wins in the Bundesliga and Champions League, the Royal Blues weren't at their best in the first half. Guido Burgstaller threatened, but it was rare from both him and Schalke. The Austrian rotated in, having missed out on the starting berth against locomotive Moscow.

The first 45 minutes was a midfield tussle. The first time Schalke really stretched Fortuna, they fashioned an opportunity. Weston McKennie fed Franco Di Santo. The Argentinean, without a goal since February, failed to open his account for the season.

The game needed a wake up call. Mark Uth and Sebastian Rudy, just called up to the Germany squad, were available, if needed, in the second half, which was only a few minutes old when it really kicked into life.

Weston McKennie scored his first competitive goal there late winter in Moscow. Having been pushed up the field by Domenico Tedesco, he demonstrated why-- the American starlet with his first Bundesliga goal.

Dusseldorf stunned, Schalke re-invigorated. Despite heroics from Fortuna keeper Michael Rensing to deny Nabil Bentaleb's deflected shot, there was nothing that he could do about Burgstaller's follow up. The Austrian off the mark and Schalke who were a team transformed and cruising.

The hosts had to throw everything at the Royal Blues. The closest they came was when the ball finally fell to Alfredo Morales. A fierce effort from the US international, Ralf Fahrmann made sure he wouldn't join McKennie on the scoresheet.

Schalke, with the wind in their sails, wanted a third and would have got it through Daniel Caligiuri, had it not been for the excellent Rensing.

The win means smiles all around in Gelsenkirchen after a week of positives. The final score, Dusseldorf 0, Schalke 2.