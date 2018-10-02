Alex Morgan looking to continue scoring form in World Cup Qualifiers
Alex Morgan leads the USWNT in goals in 2018, but the striker says the squad is loaded with attacking talent as it looks to qualify for the 2019 FIFA World Cup in France.
