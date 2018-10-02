Alex Morgan: USWNT ‘can’t talk about the World Cup and France,’ it needs to focus on qualifying
Video Details
Alex Morgan breaks down the squads the USWNT will face in the group stage of World Cup qualifying.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices