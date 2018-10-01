The Journey: Lindsey Horan
The Journey follows USMNT midfielder Lindsey Horan, who at 18-years-old made one of the most difficult decisions of her life.
ANNOUNCER: Rejecting a full ride to powerhouse North Carolina, turning pro instead in Paris, to now becoming a champion and an MVP in NWSL with the Portland Thorns. It has been quite a journey for Lindsey Horan.
LINDSEY HORAN: I chose a different route. And so many people were against it. And I didn't have all of the support I wanted to. But I had the support from the right people.
But now what's the next goal? And where do I want to be in a few years? I haven't made a World Cup roster yet.
WOMAN: I think about players that impact those big moments. I think about Lindsey. And I think about her having a big moment in the World Cup and impacting the game for a long time. And I'll be the first person to share that joy with her because we've kind of been on this journey together. And I just love the kid.
LINDSEY HORAN: I sometimes have to sit back and realize, like, Lindsey, you made the right decision. And look where you are now. I don't want to sit here and be content with that. I want so much more. And I'm so happy that now I have the opportunity to push for bigger and better things.
ANNOUNCER: You can check out more episodes of "The Journey" at USSoccer.com. So there's the Concacaf Women's Championship-- Mexico, Panama, and Trinidad in the group stage. The big one's October 14 here on FS1. The knockout round to get to the World Cup--
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices