MALE ANNOUNCER: Well, in this month of September, MLS Works has been conducting its fifth annual Kick Childhood Cancer campaign to raise awareness and funds for the world's largest organization dedicated exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research, Children's Oncology Group. To learn more and to donate, visit mlssoccer.com/mls-works.

FEMALE ANNOUNCER: As part of Major League Soccer's childhood cancer awareness initiative and Sporting Kansas City's Victory Project, Sporting is again honoring Kalen Ricketson from Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kalen has battled bone cancer since being diagnosed in December of 2015 when he underwent his first of 13 surgeries over the past three years. This year, Ricketson left arm was amputated between the shoulder and elbow in response to new tumor growth, and the Victory Project helped cover costs incurred by the family for the procedure.

Today, though, he's a member of SKC. Making him part of the team, allowing him to participate in pre-game activities, and having him sit on the bench is just one of the many ways that Sporting helps kids who are battling cancer fulfill their dreams. So here's to Kalen's fighting spirit and uplifting attitude. It certainly made an impact on the players, coaches, and front office staff of the Sporting Kansas City organization.