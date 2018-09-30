JOHN STRONG: MLS Cup Saturday night, December 8th, live on Fox. Who's going to be there?

- OK, so you're going to put me--

- Yes.

- --on the spot.

- Yes.

- In MLS, when results are unpredictable, as I watched Atlanta United today get demolished by the Red Bulls, 2-0. And made them look very average, because right before the game, if you'd asked me, I'd said Atlanta United are going to be hosting MLS Cup. I still think they're going to be there. I think that if we could have an Eastern Conference final between the New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United, I think that would be phenomenal. Out of the West, probably just as unpredictable. LAFC I would have said would be a good bet to be there. They go on the road. They lose to Chicago, 3-1. FC Dallas are still in the mix. Sporting Kansas City, who I thought were a little bit flat tonight-- but you're asking me to go out and put my name out there. All right, Atlanta United against Sporting Kansas City.

- There you go.

- In Atlanta.