Red Bulls get huge win over Atlanta United, keep pace in Supporters’ Shield race
Video Details
New York Red Bulls beat Atlanta United 2-0 to close the gap in points for best record in the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices