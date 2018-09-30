COMMENTATOR 1: Schmid makes his delivery. Caiuby attacks and gets! Oh, it's a brilliant header from Caiuby. He's been involved in plenty going forward for Augsburg in the opening 19 minutes, and he has just thumped a header beyond Schwolow, and it's the home side who hit the front first.

COMMENTATOR 2: It's so important to be switched on in the second phase after set pieces. It's not enough to defend the corner. The ball gets recycled, and that is what's happening. A nicely-timed cross, and he really gets a run onto the ball, generates some power. There's nothing the keeper can do about this. That's a bullet header.