ANNOUNCER: It was Mainz against Wolfsburg at the Opel Arena, both looking to return to winning ways after defeats on Match Day four-- defeats which ended unbeaten starts to the new campaign for both. Bruno Labbadia said pretty much he was expecting a game full of intensity, and he certainly got that.

Wolfsburg with the best of the first-half chances, with Josip Brekalo at the center of the Wolves' attacks, the foot of the post denying him his first Bundesliga goal of the season.

Wolfsburg were beaten handsomely by Freiburg last time out, but showed so much more of an attacking threat against Mainz. Break capitalizing on some suspect defending. Clean through. Only a brilliant Müller save kept the Wolves at bay.

Mainz thought they'd scored right on halftime. Casteels's clearance only as far as Gbamin, whose speculative strike managed to creep all the way in. Only for it to be ruled out due to Stefan Bell interfering from an offside position.

It was a first half full of action, somehow it was still 0-0. Mainz improved in the second half, just as they did in defeat of Bayer Leverkusen on Match Day four. And just after the hour, Anthony Ujah tried his luck from a tight angle.

The opportunities kept on being created. Once of Mainz, Yunus Malli's corner was cleared, only as far as Daniel Ginczek. But for the post, and Müller in goal, so close to celebrating what would have been his second Bundesliga goal of the season, since he's moved from Stuttgart.

Still, the deadlock could not be broken, with 13 minutes to go. Then, in the dying seconds, Mainz's moment to win it. Brooks' header, only as far as Ridle Baku, [INAUDIBLE] to shoot. And wow. With the last kick off the game smashing the bar.

A six straight draw between these two. So very nearly a magical winner from Baku. Mainz 0, Wolfsburg 0.