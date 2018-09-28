KATE ABDO: Hertha, now level on points with Bayern as they continue their impressive start to the campaign. Should we take a look at these highlights?

ANNOUNCERS: Yeah. Let's go. It was fun.

KATE ABDO (VOICEOVER): Berlin, at home, against Bayern. They took the game to them as well, didn't they?

ALEXI LALAS (VOICEOVER): Yes they did, and they did the damage in the first half. And kind of set some some really, really nice goals. Ibisevic gets his head on the ball. Neuer's save, and then look at this--

WARREN BARTON (VOICEOVER): That's a penalty.

ALEXI LALAS (VOICEOVER): That's a penalty. Boateng going down. And [INAUDIBLE] just put his foot there. Take the hit. Confirmed upstairs. In the back of the net confirmed downstairs. [INAUDIBLE] steps up. Ibisevic getting his fourth.

WARREN BARTON (VOICEOVER): [INAUDIBLE] performance was excellent. They have movement. They have a new air of confidence. They have pace down in wide areas. Boateng gets caught ball watching here, where the ball just slides in behind. And again, Duda just pulls out, just waits, and executes. And that was sensation. The atmosphere in the stadium was great. It was on the front foot. It was confident. And fully deserved the maximum points. I thought that was excellent.

KATE ABDO: And we've now seen two teams who've taken something away from Bayern. We had Augsburg midweek with the draw. We've now had Hertha with that win. There's a blueprint now, is there?

WARREN BARTON: I think there has to be. I mean when you're playing against arguably the best team in the league, you have to have certain a foundation. And we see it on Tuesday when the team that's high up [INAUDIBLE]. They go man for man all over. So if you are going to have the ball, I mean, you're going to have to go long. And by doing that, you can win the second ball. [INAUDIBLE].

So that's an area where you can push high out the field. Squeeze in and actually don't allow them to try and get in behind, because they're not the quickest team, so you're kind of allowed to be further up the field. You know in this instance [INAUDIBLE] but here's an instance where you're a little bit deeper, and you still have the same principles of where the ball is played. You squeeze in with pace, you have a nice balance, and you end up winning the ball.

ALEXI LALAS: And yesterday against Hertha, we saw that Pál Dárdai, the coach, said, all right listen, I'm going two do halves. First half, I'm going to be romantic. I'm going to be expansive. I'm going to push. And then once they got their goals, they sat back, they absorb pressure. It was the perfect balance of a team in doing what they're doing. If Niko Kovac, this is not a good week for you, because you had opportunity against inferior competition to do something, to change the result, and it didn't happen. Well he'll have good days going forward, but this was not a good day for him, nor for Bayern Munich.