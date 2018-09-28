COMMENTATOR 1: Nice.

COMMENTATOR 2: Duda been looking for that little flick. Not a bad ball. Gets in behind Alaba. Kalou-- looking for Lazaro. Lazaro with a real chance to deliver-- pulls it back. It's a second goal. It's Duda again. Five in five for the Slovakian, and what a first half for Hertha Berlin.

COMMENTATOR 1: What a phenomenal goal this is. Sit back and enjoy the pure quality from Hertha Berlin. This is a completely changed team. The mentality is one thing, but their class in getting forward is something completely different. Excellent pass to Lazaro, who's been great going forward. But you've got to give so much credit to Ondrej Duda. He gets himself into that position where he can be lethal. And this season, he's got his shooting boots, and there's no better time than against the champions to find it once again. What a goal.