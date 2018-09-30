COMMENTATOR: Augsburg against Freiburg, a match which saw Alfred Finnbogason make his first appearance of the season. The hosts looking to take advantage of their fine point earned at Bayern last time out. Facing a Freiburg side who have won their last two, but had never won in the Bundesliga at the WWK Arena. They fell behind on 19 minutes, having been outplayed. Richter's perfect cross for Caiuby, and an unstoppable header. His first goal since January, and it was a deserved lead for the hosts.

Freiburg's tenth goal conceded this season, and it got worse for them 11 minutes before half time. Jeffrey Gouweleeuw providing an assist for the second game running, and Finnbogason's finish-- what a beauty. Freiburg undone by wonderful build-up play by Augsburg. And Finnbogason back from injury, it was like he'd never been away. Augsburg dominant, and they had the goals to show for their impressive first performance.

Then, four minutes into the second half one of the most bizarre own goals you will ever see. Augsburg just simply could not clear the ball from danger, and in the end, Hinteregger's clearance off the line striking the unfortunate Schmid. How unlucky can you get? A comedy of errors for Augsburg at the back, on Freiburg were right back in it.

But on 67 minutes, Finnbogason was felled by Heintz for a penalty to the home side. The Icelandic stepped up to score and become Augsburg's all-time leading scorer in the Bundesliga with 24 goals. Welcome back.

He wasn't done there. When persistence from Hahn found him again to tap home for a hat trick. He was a hat trick hero in this fixture last season, and he was at it again against Freiburg-- right place, right time to tap home. An incredible comeback from injury, a Finnbogason treble, and on a record-breaking night.