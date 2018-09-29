COMMENTATOR: Saturday's late game promised much, two big clubs, a galaxy of stars. Would it be Kai Havertz's Leverkusen or Marco Reus Dortmand who came out on top? If Dortmund won, they'd be top.

But they make the worst possible start. Leverkusen in front inside 10 minutes and in style. Mitchell Weiser's sweet hit, his first goal for the club.

Now he doesn't score of many, but he's prolific compared to Jonathan Tah. When Dortmund clear a corner, center back, Tah, hammered home. Only his second ever career goal in the Bundesliga, his first since January 2017.

And a 2-0 lead against the would-be league leaders. Some first half for Bayer Leverkusen. At halftime, again, they were in total control of with goals scored by two defenders.

Going top felt a long way off for Dortmund. But Lucien Favre made changes, and the tide began to turn on 65 minutes.

Captain Reus' volley parried. Jacob Bruun Larsen's goal the first step on the comeback trail.

He'd scored his first goal for the club in their midweek 7-0 thrashing of [INAUDIBLE] Nurnberg. This one got them back to within a single goal of Leverkusen.

Jadon Sancho again [INAUDIBLE] for the bench. His combination with Reus terrific. Two goals in four minutes, the game tied at two goals each.

But a point wouldn't do. Into the final five minutes, and a team goal of the highest caliber finished off by another super sub, Paco Alcacer's goal to complete the turnaround.

And the same player added gloss in stoppage time. That's three goals for him in just two brief appearances, a sensational way to send Dortmund top of the Bundesliga.