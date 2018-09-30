COMMENTATOR: Rock bottom Hannover went to third bottom Frankfurt. The home club boosted by the return of Ante Rebic in his first start since the World Cup final in the summer. A nervous edgy first half saw Frankfurt on top. And that control was underlined under 36 minutes by Evan N'Dicka's very first career goal, enabled by Sebastien Haller mighty leap, just the game's second shot.

[CHEERING]

How was this for a striker's finish by the young center back? And before the break the busy Rebic made his mark. Again, Haller made his presence felt, Rebic simply too powerful for Hannover.

[CHEERING]

And his one on one finish was simply outstanding. A big performance from a player who scored some six goals in the Bundesliga last season is a welcome return for the starting team. In the second half the game was put beyond Hannover as Haller found Rebic, who in turn provided this time, for a shot attempt at Guzman. A tap in to claim his very first goal in a Frankfurt shirt. His first with anyone since January of 2017 playing in Italy.

Hannover's three subs combined to produce a late consolation. Hendrik Weydandt for Bobby Wood. Florent Muslija's first game in the Bundesliga marked by a well-taken first goal at this level. 3-1. But there was no late fight back, instead Frankfurt sealed an impressive win with Guzman's perfect pass finished off by Luka Jovic. A 4-1 victory, Frankfurt's first win since match day one at Freiburg, while Hannover stay at bottom. They are the only win-less side after six match days.