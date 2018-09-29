- Hoffenheim against Leipzig, a most intriguing match, as Hoffenheim head coach Julian Nagelsmann faced his future employers, Ralf Rangnick and Leipzig. Both sides knew going into this game that after their inconsistent starts to the season, a win would see them keeping touch with the leading pack.

ishak Belfordil went close after he got on the end of a 90 minute Florian Grillitsch cross. The big forward is disappointed as his head coach to see his effort hit the bar and not go over the line. Leipzig themselves are no strangers to hitting the frame of the goal either. Timo Werner shot two minutes before the end of the half, came back off the post, after taking a deflection off of Kevin Akpoguma. It was Leipzig's third strike of the woodwork in six games.

A thoroughly entertaining first 45 minutes saw the game finely balanced at the break, as both sides had the measure of one another. Eight minutes after the restart, the deadlock was finally broken in controversial style as Timo Werner shrugged off the attentions of Stephon Posch to cut the ball back for Yussuf Poulsen to open the scoring. Poulsen's second of the season, Hoffenheim fans felt that Posch had been foul dough.

20 minutes later, Poulsen grabbed his first ever brace in German football in unorthodox fashion, putting the ball in with his upper thigh. After only scoring once in the first half of the previous term, his third in the first six games of the new season was reason to celebrate.

Hoffenheim fully deserved something from the game based on their input, and they got a consolation goal from a penalty after Belfordil had been brought down in the box. Referee Deniz Aytekin had no doubts, and pointed to the spot for what was for him the second time of the season. Andrej Kramaric did the necessary, his second of the campaign. Cold comfort as the home side slipped to their first home defeat in 10 games. Leipzig put more in and got more out.