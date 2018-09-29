ANNOUNCER: Newly promoted Nurnberg and Dusseldorf face off again on match day six. The last time Michael Kollner and Friedhelm Funkel met was on match day 34 of the second tier, when Dusseldorf won 3-2 to become champions.

The game finally came to life after 27 minutes. Dodi Lukebakio fouling Tim Leibold in the area, and penalty given by referee Harm Osmers. Michael Rensing, between the sticks for Dusseldorf, was facing his 17th Bundesliga spot kick. He still hasn't stopped any of them from going in. The first time this season that Nurnberg had managed to score a first-half goal, and the very first Bundesliga goal for Captain Hanno Behrens on his sixth appearance.

A few minutes later, and Lukebakio had the magnificent moment to redeem himself. He scored his first match day 3 against Hoffenheim, in their only victory today back in the Bundesliga. But denied this time by brilliant Fabian Bredlow, who had to pick the ball out of the back of his net seven times against Dortmund in the midweek fixture.

Halftime lead for Behrens and Nurnberg. Behrens was also involved in another chance for the home side. His long pass was flicked on by opponent Adam Bodzek, and deliciously dealt with by Mikael Ishak, to knock home his second Bundesliga goal. The Swede, in his first top-flight season since April 2012, finishing clinically.

With just over a quarter of an hour to go, Dusseldorf almost bounced back. Niko Giesselmann's ferocious shot, though, was beaten back by Bredlow. It was an unevenly matched game. Dusseldorf had their chances, but couldn't take them, whereas Nuremberg did. Eduard Lowen fed substitute Federico Palacios to score his maiden top-flight goal.

A wonderful performance by the home side in their second win of the campaign. In the battle of the newly-promoted, it ended Nurnberg 3, Dusseldorf 0.

[CHEERING]