[MUSIC PLAYING] ANNOUNCER: Not since 2003 have Borussia Monchengladbach come to Wolfsburg and taken all 3 points. Christoph Kramer started for the second game running, as the Foals looked back at their midweek win over Eintracht Frankfurt against Dieter Hecking's old employers.

Hecking enjoyed great success at Wolfsburg, leading them to cup silverware in 2015. And it was his Gladbach team that soaked up the early pressure, to strike first after just seven minutes. Florian Neuhaus finding Alassane Pléa, and there was only going to be one outcome. His fourth Bundesliga goal since his summer arrival from Nice, and he made it look so easy. Three goals in three games, also. He simply cannot stop scoring.

But credit to Wolfsburg, who responded just five minutes later. Of all people, it was Pléa giving the ball away cheaply, and Renato Steffen punished Gladbach's leading scorer in a stunning way, crisp and low beyond fellow Swiss Yann Sommer, seventh second of the campaign. Back in from the start in this one, after a [INAUDIBLE] run in midweek. Neither were able to build on their goals in the first half, but an entertaining first 45 minutes, however.

Wolfsburg were looking to end a run of three without a win, having won their first two games of the season. But just two minutes into the second half, they were stung again. Pléa, Kramer, and Herrmann all involved, the latter poking through for Hazard to finish off emphatically. Just like Pléa, three goals in as many games for Thorgan Hazard. A real suckerpunch to Wolfsburg, at the half having barely got going.

But just as they have done against Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin, Wolfsburg came back again to take points from the game, Ginter conceding possession, and from deep in their own half, the Wolves broke to bite Gladbach for a second time, eventually the loose ball falling to Wout Weghorst to strike, and celebrate scoring for the second time since he's moved from the Eredivisie on the hour.

It was a closely fought contest. We'd need a team able to push for a winner. It's now 14 unbeaten at home to Gladbach for Wolfsburg, as Dieter Hecking sighed twice, unable to hang on to a lead.