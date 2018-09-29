- Having seen [INAUDIBLE] during the week, Bremen and captain Max Kruse were hoping to leapfrog Vin if they could seal a win against Stuttgart. The hosts, on the other hand, were looking for their first win of the season, an unenviable position. Bremen's success so far has been built on the contribution of their captain Kruse. A goal during the week against Berlin, and he had the first opportunity at the Mercedes-Benz arena.

Werder dominated the opening exchanges, but couldn't turn the dominance into goals. Stuttgart, however, took advantage of a rare chance. Daniel Didavi provided the pass on 19 minutes, and Anastasios Donis provided the pace and the finish. It was almost a carbon copy of his last Bundesliga goal against Vin at the end of last season. If that wasn't bad enough for Bremen, defender Milos Veljkovic made it worse. He picked up his second yellow card, the two offenses very similar, and Bremen went down to 10 men for the remaining 55 minutes of the match.

Hope at halftime for Stuttgart, but what they perhaps wouldn't have expected was to hand Bremen an equalizer in extraordinary circumstances. [INAUDIBLE]'s throw, confusion with goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler, who just about gets a touch on it. A curious repeat of a similar goal from Jean-Marie [INAUDIBLE] for Bayern against Werder Bremen in 1982, an unfortunate first, 1-1 through the strangest of circumstances.

It allowed Bremen back into the game, and if truth be told, they never gave up pushing. Sub Claudio Pizarro was so close to scoring his 193rd Bundesliga goal in his 450th match in Germany's top flight. In addition, he scored his last Bundesliga goal against Stuttgart as well.

The stalemate didn't remain, however, with 15 minutes to play. A mistake from former Dortmund midfielder Norris Shine eventually allowed his former teammate Gonzalo Castro to score his first goal in Stuttgart colors after signing in the summer. The result means Stuttgart have their first win of the season while Bremen missed their chance to leapfrog the top teams. For Ron-Robert Zieler, this win will mean more than most.