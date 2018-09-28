ANNOUNCER: There aren't many teams that can boast a three-match unbeaten run against Bayern, but Hertha could, having held them for three straight draws. Bayern had dropped points against Augsburg on Match Day five amid the first big chance on 14 minutes. Jérome Boateng heading wide against his hometown club.

Hertha had rattled in 10 goals in their five league games, and made a breakthrough on 23 minutes, after Manuel Neuer had saved Vedad Ibisevic's header. Boateng brought down Salomon Kalou, a straightforward decision for referee Marco Fritz.

Ibisevic had scored five goals in his last four home games. That confidence was there for all to see. The first goal Bayern have conceded away from home in any competition this season.

Hertha were organized and disciplined, but maintained an attacking threat. On 44 minutes, Valentino Lazaro found Ondrej Duda. The Slovakian's fifth league goal of the season put him on top of the goalscoring charts and put Hertha into dreamland.

Half time, and Bayern's frustration was clear. It had been 30 years since Bayern have come back from two goals down at half time to win a Bundesliga game, but that didn't stop them from trying. On 49 minutes, Javairo Dilrosun denied Thiago, clearing his header off the line.

Bayern won a series of set pieces. Boateng's header repelled by former Bayern keeper, Thomas Kraft, as Hertha weathered the storm. Kraft was making a rare start, in the absence of the injured Rune Jarstein.

On 79 minutes, there was more desperate defending. Kimmich's corner finding Robert Lewandowski. And David Alaba with a wild follow up.

The last time Bayern failed to score in the league was back in February. That was against Hertha, too. Hertha's first win against the champions since February 2009. Bayern's first defeat in the Niko Kovac era.