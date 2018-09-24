COMMENTATOR 1: On a glorious technically fall day in Southern California. Underway. The Galaxy in white. The Seattle Sounders in green.

Alessandrini back for Ashley Cole. Leads MLS defenders in assists this year. Ibrahimovic got his head to that but couldn't turn it on target. Feltscher good pressure to win it back off Brad Smith.

Kamara has it again. Kim Kee-hee the defender. Alessandrini wants it in the middle.

Instead, it's in for Ibrahimovic. Gonna return it. There's contact. It's a penalty.

COMMENTATOR 2: Between the strikers. This is Ola Kamara dropping a little deeper. And just here, you think Zlatan-- is he gonna take the shot? He took a shot earlier. Instead, he had the awareness and just rolled it into the path.

COMMENTATOR 1: And right on the border of sun and shade, Ibrahimovic putting LA in front.

COMMENTATOR 2: Tough in front of Brad Smith to draw the foul. And then up steps Zlatan. Lot of space right now around the back post.

COMMENTATOR 1: To Alessandrini to drive this right in front. And Frei-- look what I found underneath him. Able to cover that thing up.

Lodeiro. Cristian Roldan. Taking a touch on, Cole. Clipping it in. Will Bruin is there, and he missed the header.

COMMENTATOR 2: Oh, what a chance. What a chance here on the break. And right here he made a good run, and Dos Santos couldn't stay with him. It stays alive in the box, but nobody picks him up now.

Look how free he is at the back post. Too much time to think about it. And the Galaxy switching off defensively. He's onside as well.

COMMENTATOR 1: Well, this time instead short for Lodeiro. He'll find the space to get the cross in. Bruin, coming off the side of his head. Ruidíaz hit it wide. Second good look a Seattle forward has had today.

COMMENTATOR 2: It gives the Galaxy much more options going foward.

COMMENTATOR 1: Alessandrini picks this up now. He might have been offside, but Rottersman might have kept his flag down deliberately. Instructed to do so because they can always take it back on video review if Kamara scores, which he does.

As it stands, pending that narrow offside decision in the build-up, it's Ola Kamara's goal. It's 2-0 for the LA Galaxy.

COMMENTATOR 2: Got his hand up. They almost switched off mentally from this play. A little one-two. Nice little flick from Zlatan, and then there's Kamara. The timing of the run is impeccable.

COMMENTATOR 1: If the Galaxy loss to Seattle today, they'd be all but done in the Western Conference playoff picture. This win keeping them very much alive. Second half underway. And how will Seattle respond losing at home to Philadelphia?

With four matches to play of Seattle for that last playoff spot. Lletget's long switch for Alessandrini. Leerdam, who we understand is on his way out, mishit that ball in.

Boateng at the doorstep. It's over the line. The assistant referee's flagged it. It's 3-0 for the Galaxy. It is a disaster for Seattle.

COMMENTATOR 2: But what this does, it opens Seattle up and forces them to shift across. It's a big mistake by Román Torres. He gets a little bit unfortunate because the pass here from Alessandrini, it bounces off. That's a big mistake from Torres in the end.

But how about Boateng? Follows up the plays. Right play, right time. It's on the doorstep for Stefan Frei, and it's in the back of the net.

COMMENTATOR 1: Have to get their business done beforehand. Otherwise, they are gonna be sitting and watching and praying things go their way. Ruidíaz able to turn on Romney.

They give him the space. He lets fly, and Bingham able to cover up what is his first save all day in the 67th minute.

COMMENTATOR 2: Look what we can do. Stay focused, stay in a game, be hard to score against defensively. And we have guys that can win games for you.

COMMENTATOR 1: As they have done here. Is it a stay of execution or is it the start of a big turnaround?