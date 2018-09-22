ANNOUNCER: Augsburg and Werder both selected living legends in this match day full clash. Midfielder Daniel Baier made his 300th Augsburg appearance, his 250th game in the Bundesliga. Werder gave the first league start of the season to 39-year-old Claudio Pizarro.

Augsburg the better side early on, but it was Werder who grabbed the advantage on 34 minutes. A delicious cross from Florian Kainz finding Max Kruse. It was the captain's first league goal since March. That one was against Augsburg, too.

Two minutes later, Bremen landed another hammer blow. Maximilian Eggestein had scored a breathtaking long-range effort against Nürnberg. He made it two in two matches. Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann says the 21-year-old could be a Germany player in the making. On this evidence, you can see why.

Augsburg needed a rapid response, and got one with the last kick of the half. Sub Caiuby flicked on. Ja-Cheol Koo's ferocious finish halved the deficit. Werder have played 14 away games under Florian Kohfeldt in the league. They haven't a clean sheet.

Koo's goal meant it was game on. And the hosts maintained their momentum, drawing level on 47 minutes. A technically flawless volley from Philipp Max. His first league goal of the season. André Hahn couldn't have judged his cross any more perfectly.

The second half ebbed and flowed, but as the final 15 minutes approached, goalkeeper Fabian Giefer had a moment to forget. His fumble from Kruse's cross presented Davy Klaassen with the chance to score his first Bundesliga goal. Giefer had already made two costly mistakes in the dramatic defeat at Mainz on match day three. This will have further dented his confidence.

On 89 minutes there was nearly one final twist, as Michael Gregoritsch diverted Max's corner onto the post. A draw may have been the fair result, but Werder held on. Werder unbeaten after four match days for the first time in 13 years. Back-to-back defeats for Augsburg.