ANNOUNCER: Both Nürnberg and visitors Hannover were still waiting for the first win after identical results of one defeat and two draws. Niclas Füllkrug, a former Nürnberg striker, scored his first of the season last time out for Hannover, in a 1-1 draw at Leipzig.

28 minutes have been played. The home supporters thought they were about to take the lead for the first time since promotion last season. But deadline signing Virgil Misidjan was brought down by Hannover's left back Miiko Albornoz.

The video assist in Cologne helped referee Bastian Dankert make the right decision. And then, first of all, showing Albornoz a straight red for the challenge. It was his first sending off after 64 Bundesliga appearances.

The free kick was to be taken by Tim Leibold. But that was deflected, though, onto the post and away from danger after half an hour. In the first three Bundesliga matches back in the top flight, it was always Nürnberg who had been trailing. They could have taken the lead here.

Down to 10 men, at the break, André Breitenreiter brought on midfielder Marvin Bakalorz, with Japan international Haraguchi having to come off. There's never been a goalless draw between the sides. And with 15 minutes remaining, Nürnberg finally broke down Hannover's 10-men resistance.

Substitute Torles Knoll put the ball back into the area after the corner, but it was an own goal from Hannover's Captain Waldemar Anton that broke the deadlock. Own goal, 1-0 for Nürnberg, and just two minutes later, they pounced again.

And again, Knoll was involved. Laid off wonderfully by Mikael Ishak and finished in style by Torles Knoll for his first ever Bundesliga goal. The new signing from Hamburg reserves kept his cool to make it 2-0.

The first Bundesliga win after four years absence for Nürnberg. And that, in front of the home crowd, with a 2-0 victory against Hannover.