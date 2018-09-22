ANNOUNCER: Matchday 4 standout game pitched last season's runners up Schalke against champions Bayern. It was a meeting of old friends. Leon Goretzka swapped [INAUDIBLE] for Munich in the summer. Sebastian Rudy went the other way.

Schalke's start to the season has been less than optimal. They'd not picked up a point prior to the match. On eight minutes, the likelihood of them bagging any against Bayern looked small. James Rodriguez with his second goal of the season, his second in as many Bundesliga games, the second with his head.

James had a chance for another. Messrs Ribery and Lewandowski the architects. Ralf Farhmann's anticipation, the difference between Schalke conceding a second or not on 25 minutes. Schalke's goal continued to live a charmed life and Bayern were frustrated once more. David Alaba, who has form from a dead ball had another opportunity to double the advantage. A few centimeters lower, and he may well have taken it.

Despite the pressure, it remained 1-nil at the break. The Royal Blues needed an answer to the Red Machine. Not long after the restart, Schalke were given a let off that you don't normally get from Bayern. Only James will know how he didn't convert this gilt-edged opportunity, the Colombian in the running for miss of the season.

The home side did, however, hand Bayern the perfect opportunity to finally bag their second goal from the spot when James was upended. Robert Lewandowski took responsibility as expected, and duly converted. 2-nil to Bayern with just over 25 minutes remaining.

It was a tough hill to climb for Schalke. Alaba had another chance to go one better from a direct free kick. This time, it was a few centimeters lower. But Fahrmann was equal to the task, a top draw save. A full Royal Blue defeat to start the season inflicted by the Bavarians with a 100% return so far. The final score, Schalke nil, Bayern 2.