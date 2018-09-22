ANNOUNCER: Both come back from fruitful Champions League travels. Dortmund's match win at Christian Pulisic's reward was a start in place of Jadon Sancho.

Dortmund bossed possession while Hoffenheim made the chances. From Nico Schulz's cross, Leonardo Bittencourt denied by the brilliant Roman Bürki. While Dortmund couldn't manage a single shot on target in the entire first half.

The home team finished the first half on the front foot and in front. Joelinton scoring his maiden goal in the Bundesliga. To go with the hat trick he scored in the first round of the DFB Cup. The timing of this one-- absolutely perfect. An excuse to make some noise for the home fans, if not to everybody's tastes.

Into the second half and referee Harm Osmers had a big call to make when Andrej Kramaric got away. And his tangle with defender Abdou Diallo so the decision of a straight red card. The ex-Mainz and Monaco player sent off and Dortmund left shorthanded.

But having 10 men turned out to galvanize the away team and their captain, Marco Reus. Fed by Marcel Schmelzer, he turned provider for the impressive Pulisic. Match winner in Bruges on Tuesday, weekend point saver in emphatic fashion in the Bundesliga. 1-1, with six minutes left to play.

But the home team should have won this one. In a spell of late pressure, a cross from Schulz found Ishak Belfodil. Only he will know how this shot went over and not under the Dortmund crossbar. A point each, and Hoffenheim will feel it should really have been all three.