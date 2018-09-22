ANNOUNCER: It was unbeaten Wolfsburg against a winless Freiburg in the Volkswagen Arena. Bruno Labbadia's side have started with two wins from their first three games, with the influence of new signing Wout Weghorst to the center of their faultless start. But it would be Freiburg who would provide the first blow in this one after just seven minutes. New Freiburg signing Roland Sallai headed in his first goal for his new club on his full Bundesliga debut and with his first touch also.

On 21 minutes things got worse for a Wolfsburg side who stretching back to last season had won five of their last six Bundesliga games. Sallai bundled over by Steffen. Nils Petersen steps up, denied by Casteels at first, but pouncing on the rebound, his first ever goal against Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. 2-0 up, despite Wolfsburg dominating the game in terms of possession.

The wolves had come from behind in their last two games to take points, and they responded to that second goal, first through Arnold's long ranger, and then William's cross, met by Camacho, comfortably claimed by Schwolow.

Half time and Freiburg with their biggest lead at the break since May 2017, and having scored early in the first half, Freiburg were at it again in the second half. Waldschmidt playing in front just five minutes after the restart for his first goal in the Bundesliga in more than three years. Again, it was too easy for the men from the Black Forest.

Hopes were raised on the hour when Admir Mehmedi squeezed his shot into the corner against his former club. It's two goals in as many games for Mehmedi, and finally, Wolfsburg were able to turn their possession into a goal.

As the half went on, Wolfsburg huffed and puffed. And it was Freiburg who should have had another. Waldschmidt just about finding Niederlechner. However, Koen Casteels with a terrific save to deny the substitute. Wolfsburg's first defeat of the season. Freiburg with their first win and a first on the road since December last year. Wolfsburg 1, Freiburg 3.