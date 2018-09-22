ANNOUNCER: Hertha hosted a Borussia Monchengladbach side who have prevailed in eight of the previous nine meetings of the clubs. Ondrej Duda was hoping to make it four goals in as many games for Hertha to start the campaign.

Hertha actually began on the front foot, but were caught napping by a rare Gladbach raid. Niklas Stark conceding a penalty and picking up a yellow card for a foul on Fabian Johnson. The fourth penalty concession this term already by Hertha, but Thorgan Hazard got the better of Rune Jarstein from the spot. The Belgian's first of the season on 29 minutes.

But Hazard wasted little time in storming back. Captain Vedad Ibisevic heading home a Marvin Plattenhardt cross in the 31st minute. The Berliners were wearing a fiercely determined look.

Three minutes after that, Javairo Dilrosun supplied the delivery for another headed goal, this time from Valentino Lazaro. For the first time in 2018, Hertha had scored with a pair of headers in the same Bundesliga match. First Ibisevic and then Lazaro, putting the home side in the driving seat at halftime.

18 minutes into the second half, with Gladbach over-committing an attack, Salomon Kalou outdid Tobias Strobl, before feeding the grateful Ibisevic. His first brace since the 2-0 win over Koln last November. Hertha were on course to make it back to back Bundesliga home wins for the first time since April 2017.

But Gladbach narrowed Hertha's advantage through Alassane Pléa. Another aerial goal on 67 minutes.

But it didn't stay that way for long. Dilrosun played a big part in the creation of the fourth Hertha goal, 17 minutes from the end. Scored by, you've guessed it, Ondrej Duda. For once not a free kick goal in stoppage time, but no one was complaining. It's official, Hertha off to their best ever start to a Bundesliga season after four match days. 4-2, and against their bogey team in recent years.