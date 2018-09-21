ANNOUNCER: Stuttgart went into this season with optimism, but failed to win any of their first three league games. At least Mario Gómez was on form. He'd scored twice in the three [INAUDIBLE] at Freiburg, on his 300th Bundesliga appearance.

Newly promoted Fortuna were on a high after victory over Hoffenheim, and they didn't give up many first-half chances. On 34 minutes, Chadrac Akolo forced an error from Michael Rensing. Neither Gómez nor Nicolás González could take advantage. A big let off for the Düsseldorf goalkeeper, and a double helping of frustration for the hosts. Düsseldorf for the only team in this season's Bundesliga that Gómez hasn't scored against. Two minutes later, the veteran had another opportunity to change that. Another narrow escape for the visitors.

But Düsseldorf didn't just defend, they committed men forward whenever possible. Niko Giesselmann tried his luck from distance. He was too far away from breaking deadlock. A goalless first half, some Stuttgart fans turned to a spot of light reading to ease the tension.

The second half was a lively affair. Chances came soon after the restart, some 49 minutes. Emiliano Insúa's cross caused mayhem. Another promising situation slid by for Gómez. It was starting to feel like it wasn't going to be his night.

Two minutes later, action at the other end. Stuttgart failed to clear Jean Zimmer's corner. Ron-Robert Zieler made a breathtaking reaction save to foil Kaan Ayhan. Stuttgart only conceded 36 league goals last term. Zieler's form was a big reason why.

Düsseldorf threatened from set plays throughout the second half. On 87 minutes, Ayhan and Zieler resumed their battle. Once again, it was the Stuttgart goalkeeper who came out on top. So Fortuna have suffered just one defeat from four matches. Back in the big time, Zieler was Stuttgart's hero. They're still looking for their first win.