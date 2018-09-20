Josef Martinez scores 29th and 30th goals of season to lead Atlanta United past San Jose
Video Details
- Atlanta United FC
- Copa Sudamericana
- Josef Martínez
- La Liga
- MLS
- San José
- San José
- San Jose Earthquakes
- soccer
-
Josef Martinez scored his 29th and 30th goals of the season to give Atlanta United a wild win over San Jose.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices