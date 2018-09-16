Jerome Gondorf scores fastest goal of the season vs. VfB Stuttgart | 2018 Bundesliga Highlights
In less than a minute, Jerome Gondorf sinks in a header versus VfB Stuttgart to give SC Freiburg an early lead. This is now the fastest goal scored of the 2018-19 Bundesliga season.
