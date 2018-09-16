Virgil Misidjan scores equalizer in stoppage time vs. Werder Bremen | 2018-19 Bundesliga Highlights
Video Details
At the last moment of the match, Virgil Misidjan nets an equalizer in stoppage time. 1. FC Nurnberg walk away with a tie after being down a pint for most of the game versus Werder Bremen.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices