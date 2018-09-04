Clint Dempsey is a true American original who always brought the swagger
Video Details
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse react to Clint Dempsey's retirement and discuss where he ranks on the list of best USMNT players of all time.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices