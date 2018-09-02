LAFC beat Toronto FC 4-2, dent their playoff hopes
Video Details
LAFC beat Toronto FC 4-2 in Canada to put a dent in the reigning MLS Cup champs playoff hopes.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices