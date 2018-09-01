Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller team up to score a late game goal | 2018-19 Bundesliga Highlights
Video Details
With an impressive pass from Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller sinks in a late game goal to close out Bayern Munich's match vs. VfB Stuttgart.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices