Leon Goretzka scores opening goal for Bayern Munich vs. VfB Stuttgart | 2018-19 Bundesliga Highlights
Video Details
Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka nets goal to put them ahead of VfB Stuttgart.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices