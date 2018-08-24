Adam Szalai scores stunning equalizer vs. Bayern Munich | 2018-19 Bundesliga Highlights
Video Details
1899 Hoffenheim striker Adam Szalai scores the equalizer in the opening match of the season versus Bayern Munich.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices