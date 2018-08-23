Meet Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich’s teenage sensation
Bayern Munich broke the MLS transfer record to sign Vancouver Whitecap’s teenage Alphonso Davies. Rachel Bonnetta introduces you to her favorite fellow Canadian.
