ANNOUNCER 1: Take a look back at the match highlights. Spain coming in knowing a draw will be good enough. But they're on the front foot early, and they got the opening goal. Patri Guijarro with her fourth of the tournament.

ANNOUNCER 2: Won this off a defensive miscue. Not a good enough clearance from Howell, and they make the United States pay early in this match. Spain comes out on the front foot.

ANNOUNCER 1: A very good finish from one of the elite playmakers in the U-20 Women's World Cup so far. She almost had a second. Excellent pullback. Guijarro well positioned with that one off the line from Ashley Sanchez.

ANNOUNCER 2: Well, she finds her space in some traffic inside the box. Tries to go near post.

ANNOUNCER 1: Just before half time, Bonmati with the free kick and falls Ivory for Lucia Garcia. And she scores for the second consecutive U-20 Women's World Cup.

ANNOUNCER 2: And deserving that they get this second goal. Even though it felt Ivory there was opportunistic, they've been putting on the chances, putting on the pressure on the United States. But it wasn't done yet.

ANNOUNCER 1: Beautiful free kick from Sophia Smith to get the US back in it.

ANNOUNCER 2: Bent it around the wall. Abigail Kim turns her body on the end of that wall. So much traffic in front of goal keeper for Spain. US, feeling some life, feelings some energy, some confidence. DeMelo cuts it back inside on the right foot, gets the deflection. 2-2 late in this game, and the United States putting on the pressure.

ANNOUNCER 1: DeMelo telling her team to hurry up. 93rd minute. Kim getting the ball at line. It wasn't about delivery. Gilroy attacking the space and just couldn't redirect that one back on target, meaning it ends 2-2.

Here we see the group C standings. Spain topped the table undefeated, 7 points, and Japan will move on. We expect that they will play Germany. What a match up that should be.

ANNOUNCER 2: A fantastic match up, and so many good games still left to be had with the teams that move on. Some still to be determined. Spain, Japan looked excellent throughout this group C.